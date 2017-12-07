Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Quant Score Limit Rating

With a $3.9 billion market value, Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MDSO puts it 11 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 320 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 1,807 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MDSO has a current recommendation of Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MDSO has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Medidata Solutions has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDSO's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Medidata Solutions a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MDSO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MDSO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MDSO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.