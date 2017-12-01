Merck & Co (MRK) a Sell on Lousy Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Sell for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MRK has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a member of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MRK is $148.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 121 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MRK scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MRK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRK's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Merck & Co's fundamental scores give MRK a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MRK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MRK currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.