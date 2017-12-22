Metrics for Earnings Growth Make GNC Holdings (GNC) a Sell

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) is a constituent of the 95 company Specialty Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. GNC has a market value of $0.3 billion which is in the lower half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GNC puts it 67 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 459 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 3,919 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GNC has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GNC has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GNC scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. GNC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, GNC Holdings places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GNC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GNC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GNC currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.