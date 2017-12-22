Metrics for Earnings Growth Make Long Island Iced Tea Corp (LTEA) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ:LTEA) is the result of using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. LTEA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 173 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector the company is a member of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of LTEA is $0.0 billion which places it in the fourth quartile relative to its peers The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 32 among the 34 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

LTEA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. LTEA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Long Island Iced Tea Corp a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view LTEA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of LTEA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

