Metrics for Earnings Visibility Make Cardinal Health (CAH) a Sell

With a $18.8 billion market value, Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 72 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 674 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 4,061 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CAH is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CAH has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CAH has attained average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CAH's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Cardinal Health a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CAH's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CAH currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.