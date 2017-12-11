Metrics for Quant Score Keep Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) a Sell

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is one of 66 companies within the Food Products GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. The market value of KHC is $95.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KHC puts it 43 among the 66 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 124 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 3,108 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

KHC has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Products industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KHC scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KHC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Kraft Heinz Co's fundamental scores give KHC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure KHC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of KHC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.