Metrics for Sales Growth Keep AT&T (T) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

T is one of the 65 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector and is a constituent of the 44 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. T has a market value of $213.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for T puts it 37 among the 44 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give AT&T a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view T's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of T's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

