Micron Technology, Inc. Faded in November — Reload Long With Confidence

In the last 30 days, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) stock corrected 18% from its November highs. But before you break out the violins, it is still up over 80% year-to-date, so there is potential for further downside. But since the macroeconomic thesis has not changed, I am willing to bet that it will soon find footing.

Source: Shutterstock

Fundamentally, MU’s potential should be rosy. Our dependency on technology is increasing exponentially. Micron is one of the few companies who provide the inner-workings of said tech. So there is room for it an all of its competitors to prosper.

Furthermore, MU stock sells with a price-to-earnings ratio under ten. This is cheap in relative and absolute terms. Compare this to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) which has a price-to-earnings ratio of 290. Even within its own sector, MU is 40% cheaper than Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC ), and 80% cheaper than Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

Technically, the recent dip in MU stock brought it down to a level that has been already consolidated. Neither bulls nor bears will want to relinquish it without a fight. So this should create a bottleneck and provide support.

Furthermore, when there is a binary catalyst like earnings, I tend to go-with-the-flow.

The current bets that I see in the options market suggest that traders expect a move higher towards $45 per share. But since the Dec. 19 MU earnings event is indeed binary, I will set a bullish bet that doesn’t not need a rally to profit just in case the coin comes out bearish.

I have more faith in the support below than the upside potential. If the rally comes, then my profits would materialize faster. But by selling risk below support, Micron stock can fall another 15% and I can still retain my maximum gains.

