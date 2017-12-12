The Microsoft Corporation Bull Run Isn’t Over — Another 200% Gain Is Waiting

After winning big back in October, it’s time once again to take a look at Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ). Shares of the software behemoth turned cloud-computing juggernaut are finally settling down following a blowout first-quarter earnings report back in October, and it’s finally time to look skyward once again.

Let’s take a quick look back at MSFT stock over the past couple of months. Back in mid-September, the shares were bumping up against resistance near $75. This was a long-term technical hurdle for MSFT, and taking it out would mean considerable upside.

Before making a serious run at $75, MSFT stock regrouped at support from its 50-day moving average. The shares bounced and entered a short-term bull run heading into earnings the week of Oct. 27. Microsoft’s earnings were impressive, blowing away the consensus estimate and pushing MSFT stock to fresh multi-year highs north of $80.

Ahead of the event, I offered up an options trading strategy for a Oct. 27 $77/$77.50 bull call spread. By my pre-market figures on Sept 19, the trade cost just 3 cents, or $3 per pair of contracts. Traders who got into this options trade were ultimately able to bank a maximum return of more than 1,400% — roughly $47 per contract.

With no earnings driver this time around, returns won’t be quite as robust, but I’m still looking at plenty of upside for Microsoft … and it starts with MSFT stock price action.

Following a post-earnings consolidation period, MSFT stock once again pulled back to support near its 50-day moving average. In the past, such tests of support have preceded sizeable gains for MSFT, the most recent augmented by earnings.



Click to Enlarge The shares have already rebounded from this support, and have taken out resistance at $85 — an area that capped MSFT stock’s post-earnings rally. With that technical hurdle out of the way, the next area of resistance lies at $90, leaving nearly 6% in short-term upside.

Sentiment remains largely the same for Microsoft. Thomson/First Call reports that 27 of the 34 analysts following MSFT stock rate the shares a “buy” or better — up from 25 out of 34 back in September. The 12-month price target, meanwhile, rests at $92.13, leaving room for potential price-target increases as analysts reasses their outlooks for 2018.

