Microsoft (MSFT) a Strong Buy on Exceptional Earnings Momentum

Currently, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MSFT has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

The company is one of 142 companies within the Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 702 company GICS Information Technology sector. MSFT's market value is $649.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 15 among the 142 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MSFT has attained well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MSFT's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Microsoft places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MSFT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.