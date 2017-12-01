Bad Monetizing Decisions Hamstrung Electronic Arts Inc. Stock

Greed is good, according to Wall Street’s iconic Gordon Gekko. But it can also stir up quite a bit of anger. This seems to be the case with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ). Simply put, the company went too far in its efforts to monetize its games. And the result is that the EA stock price has taken a hit.

At the heart of the controversy is the Stars Wars Battlefront 2 title. You see, EA made it exceedingly difficult for players to unlock key characters like Dark Vader and Luke Skywalker. Essentially, the alternative was to fork over $80 bucks!

It did not take long for the internet to boil over. Keep in mind that the situation got so intense that the holder of the Star Wars license, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), got concerned about potential harm to the brand. Even CEO Robert Iger intervened.

In light of all of this, it should be no surprise that EA caved in and put a temporary halt on the in-game mechanics. But of course, the damage was already done. For the month so far, EA stock has lost over $3 billion in market value.

EA Stock And Microtransactions

It’s tough to gauge the ultimate impact of the Stars Wars Battlefront 2 game on EA stock. Let’s face it, there are likely millions and millions of people who really do not care at all. Rather, they just want to play a cool game, right?

Definitely.

For example, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Evan Wingren has noted:

“We view the negative reaction to Star Wars Battlefront 2 (and industry trading sympathy) as an opportunity to add to Electronic Arts, Take-Two, and Activision Blizzard positions. The handling of the SWBF2 launch by EA has been poor; despite this, we view the suspension of MTX [micro-transactions] in the near term as a transitory risk.”

He has a $134 price target on EA, which implies 27% upside.

There are also some other offsetting factors to consider. First of all, the gaming industry is undergoing a major transformation. Game developers are bypassing traditional middlemen, such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ), to deliver games directly to customers.

