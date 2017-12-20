Nabors Industries (NBR) a Strong Sell on Cheerless Earnings Growth

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is a component of the 73 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of NBR is $1.6 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for NBR puts it 54 among the 73 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 308 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 4,329 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NBR is rated as a Strong Sell using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NBR has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nabors Industries has achieved below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions, and earnings surprises that are much worse than average and a score for earnings momentum that is better than average. NBR's score for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Nabors Industries a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NBR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, NBR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.