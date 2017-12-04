National Cookie Day 2017: 9 Deals and Freebies

National Cookie Day 2017 is today and there are loads of special deals and freebies for those looking to treat their sweet tooth.

Here are some of the deals and freebies you can get your hands on today.

Great American Cookies — This offer is for one free original chocolate chip cookie with no purchase necessary.

— This offer is for one free original chocolate chip cookie with no purchase necessary. Nestle Toll House Cafe – Customers that stop in today can get a free normal cookie with a limit of one per person.

Hot Box Cookies — Head over to the chain's Twitter

Mrs. Fields Cookies — The first 400 customers that stop in at each of these locations will get a free chocolate chip cookie today.

— The first 400 customers that stop in at each of these locations will get a free chocolate chip cookie today. Insomnia Cookies — Customers that stop by today will get a free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase.

Amazon.com, Inc.'s Whole Foods — There's not free cookies here, but you can get 50% off anything on the chain's cookie bars today.

(NASDAQ: — There’s not free cookies here, but you can get 50% off anything on the chain’s cookie bars today. Cinnabon — This chain also isn’t offering free cookies, but it is giving away an 8-ounce bottle of Fairlife milk with every Cookie BonBite purchase today.

Kroger Co

(NYSE: Ma & Pa Shops — It’s also a good idea to check in with your local stores to see if they have any special offers for National Cookie Day 2017.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.