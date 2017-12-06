National Grid (NGG) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

As one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) is a component of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of NGG is $40.9 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for NGG by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 59 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 1,176 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NGG has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NGG has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NGG's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NGG's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. National Grid's fundamental scores give NGG a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NGG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of NGG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.