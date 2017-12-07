Negative Industry Group Rank Keep HMS Holdings (HMSY) a Strong Sell

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top half of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $1.4 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, HMSY is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 721 among the 782 companies in the sector; the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 24 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average and number 4,293 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

HMSY has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HMS Holdings has realized below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

HMSY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMSY's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, HMS Holdings places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure HMSY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of HMSY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.