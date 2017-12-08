With Netflix, Inc., a Negative Is a Sign of Good Things

Sometimes, when I look at Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) financials, I wonder why I’m so positive about NFLX stock.

Investing 101 says free cash flow is king and yet Netflix has delivered negative FCF for five consecutive years with a sixth less than a month from being in the books.

Cumulatively, its negative free cash flow since 2012 is almost $3 billion with more than $2 billion expected in 2017.

Typically, that’s a bad thing, but in Netflix’s situation, it’s a sign of prosperity. Here’s why.

New Content Drives NFLX Stock Higher

In the NHL, when a goalie’s hot, like the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Freddie Andersen, who’s faced more than 40 shots on five occasions so far in the 2017-18 season, you keep putting him in the net, night after night, despite the risk of being overworked until he’s not so hot.

Or in other words, you don’t keep a thoroughbred in the barn.

For Netflix, that means you keep spending on content until you stop growing the number of members, revenue and profits. That’s not happening and so it continues to invest in new content which should drive NFLX stock higher.

“With our content strategy paying off in strong member, revenue and profit growth, we think it’s wise to continue to invest,” Netflix said in July. “In continued success, we will deploy increased capital in content, particularly in owned originals, and, as we have said before, we expect to be FCF negative for many years.”

Thus, it’s ironic that in 2011 it had positive free cash flow of $187 million and operating income of $376 and five years later, free cash flow was negative $1.7 billion and operating income was almost identical at $379 million.

Again, it would be understandable if an investor read this and was dissuaded from investing in NFLX stock.

However, Hastings is thinking bigger picture, and like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) before it, there’s an element of faith that is required here.

Good News For NFLX Stock

An article from Fast Company on its website wondered if Netflix was creating a content pricing bubble.

MoffettNathanson, a Los Angeles-based entertainment industry research firm has come out with a report that states the average one-hour drama costs more than $5 million per episode to buy, more than double what it was two years ago.

Netflix plans to spend more than $8 billion on content in 2018. The report wondered how long prices would keep going higher before the bubble bursts.

It might be insane but until Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) brings out its streaming service, we’ll never really know if anyone truly can compete with Netflix; Amazon Prime certainly can’t. I have both services and I don’t think there’s any doubt who’s the better content provider.

