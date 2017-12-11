Self-Driving Cars News: Renault SYMBIOZ to Feature Level 4 Autonomous Driving

Self-driving cars are becoming more advanced and the Renault SYMBIOZ is a symbol of this.

The Renault SYMBIOZ is a concept car made from the ground up to be a self-driving car. This vehicle features Level 4 autonomous driving. What this means is that the car can handle just about everything for the driver. This includes acceleration, braking, passing other cars and going around turns.

The Renault SYMBIOZ features two electric motors that keep the car running. The current concept for possible self-driving cars in the future holds a 72-kWh battery , but there’s enough room for a 100-kWh battery. However, the company didn’t say the car’s maximum range, only that it takes about half an hour to reach 80% charge.

Renault’s interest in self-driving cars is part of an agreement it has with two other car makers. This is the Alliance 2022 agreement. The other two car makers that are a part of it are Mitsubishi and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NSANY ). These companies are hoping to have self-driving cars ready for customers in 2023, reports DriveMag.

One strange, but interesting feature about the Renault SYMBIOZ is its headlights. When the car is handling the driving, its switches over to blue headlights. This lets other drivers know the car is on autopilot. It’s possible other car makers will consider using similar concepts in their own self-driving cars.

You can check out a video of the Renault SYMBIOZ in action below, or you can follow this link for more self-driving car news.

