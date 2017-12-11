What the Verizon-NFL Deal Means for Subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and the NFL have inked a deal that will help subscribers watch football games on the carrier’s various channels.

The deal will span five years and it will set Verizon back $2.5 billion, which is roughly twice the amount the carrier shelled out per year for the ability to stream NFL games. Verizon has been able to transform from more than simply a mobile carrier recently.

The company acquired AOL in 2015 and Yahoo! this year for $4.4 billion apiece, allowing it to expand into the world of video streaming. The deal is a departure from the las agreement as the last one offered Verizon the exclusive streaming rights for in-market live games only on mobile phones.

Now, the live, in-market NFL games will be available on Verizon’s platforms on phones of all carriers once the postseason starts. In 2018, it will also include all tablets to the fold.

“Media is one of the major pillars for us now,” said Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s global chief media and content officer. “And sports is going to be the most important part of that content.”

Monetizing the deal will be simple for Verizon as the company will feature ads within the games that it streams on mobile, including in-market games on Thursday, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and Monday night.

VZ stock gained about 0.8% on Monday.