The Company Is Winning, but Netflix, Inc. Stock Is No Buy

While Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) executives are quick to downplay the $6 billion current fiscal year spend that will be topped by next year’s projected $8 billion original programming budget, it remains important for investors to honestly evaluate their comfort levels around the figures supporting NFLX stock.

Returns on content spending are still hard to lock down, far more art than science. Management can point to streaming hours as a proxy for engagement, but it’s difficult if not impossible to attribute a new user to a single investment in a show.

Instead, the NFLX stock value proposition for viewers comes from the library, the sheer vastness of its existing content in addition to the seemingly continuous slate of new programs NFLX has produced and developed in-house. So, it’s the aggregate entity on a sleek and user-friendly platform that people are paying for.

Disney Still No Threat to NFLX Stock

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) continues to be a concern for some analysts. I’ve taken another look, and to echo the words of Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, “They’ve [Disney] created some really killer brands [but the IP is] not that exclusive … Netflix has The Defenders [for example].”

Between the timing (the two companies don’t “breakup” until 2019) and the ramp in NFLX’s own popular and critically-acclaimed shows, users are unlikely to defect when Disney and Netflix part ways. Netflix just isn’t that dependent on DIS.

With its slew of new content from documentaries to original scripted series to films directed by the best-in-class directors like Martin Scorsese, Netflix has demonstrated its credibility and willingness to bankroll content that traditional studios have passed, and thus, talent continues to pitch to them.

At the moment, it’s true that Netflix licenses more titles that it develops in-house, but per Sarandos, that should come to an even fifty-fifty split next year. Next year they’ll have 60 global series and 30 local-language series are in the works.

There is no similar platform that rivals NFLX’s dominance, for now. The existing library and license deals keep users busy mining for hidden gems and the new content and marketing efforts serve to entice new customers. This has been working effectively as evidenced by subscriber growth domestic and international.

