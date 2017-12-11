Nike (NKE) Earnings Growth Penalize Rating

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is a $100.3 billion in market value constituent of the Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for NKE puts it 22 among the 42 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. NKE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 226 among the 567 companies in the sector and number 2,135 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

NKE is rated as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NKE has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nike has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

NKE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NKE's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nike places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view NKE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of NKE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

