Nike (NKE) Earnings Growth Penalize Rating

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Discretionary, with a market value of $98.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, NKE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 229 among the 567 companies in the sector; the ranking for NKE by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 42 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile and number 2,124 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks NKE as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. NKE has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NKE has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NKE's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Nike's fundamental scores give NKE a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NKE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, NKE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.