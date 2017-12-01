Novartis AG (NVS) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. NVS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

NVS is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a member of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of NVS is $198.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 27 among the 134 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NVS has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. NVS's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Novartis AG's fundamental scores give NVS a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view NVS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of NVS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.