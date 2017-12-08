Novartis AG (NVS) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is a member of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. NVS's market value is $200.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NVS puts it 15 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 109 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 639 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVS is rated as a Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NVS has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NVS has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. NVS's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Novartis AG's fundamental scores give NVS a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure NVS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of NVS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.