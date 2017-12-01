Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) a Strong Buy on Top-End Quant Score

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a component of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of NVO is $102.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 134 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 257 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVO is rated as a Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NVO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Novo Nordisk A/S has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. NVO's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Novo Nordisk A/S a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views NVO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NVO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, NVO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.