On Thursday, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) launched what it is claiming to be the “world’s most powerful GPU for the PC.” The new Titan V video card brings Nvidia’s advanced Volta architecture to a form factor that can be used in a consumer PC. NVDA stock got a nice 1.4% bump on the news.

Source: Nvidia

Nvidia chose an AI conference to announce its new Titan V video card. The setting was appropriate because, although the new Titan V is packaged to fit in a consumer PC — as opposed to being designed for use in specialized data center computers — it is aimed at professional users rather than gamers.

In the Titan V announcement, company CEO Jensen Huang says:

“Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links. With Titan V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can’t wait to see their breakthrough discoveries.”

Nvidia suggests the Titan V will also be ideal for developers working in high-performance computing, AI and deep learning.

Here are the details of what the company calls “the most powerful PC GPU ever created.”

110 TeraFLOPS processing power

640 Tensor cores

5120 CUDA cores

3D stacked memory

12GB HBM2 memory frame buffer

21 billion transistors

Nvidia VOLTA architecture

MSRP $2,999.00 (limit two per customer)

Yes, you read that last point correctly: a $2,999 price tag. That alone makes it clear that although it will fit in a consumer PC, this video card is not intended for the consumer market.

Most Powerful Graphics Card Bragging Rights

You’d be correct if you suspect that you’ve heard that “most powerful video card” label tossed around more than once this year. Nvidia and rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) have been battling back and forth over bragging rights.

For example, in April, Nvidia announced the Titan Xp, which it billed as being the world’s most powerful graphics card. In May, AMD responded with the Radeon Vega graphics card, which just edged out its rival’s offering in processing power.

However, the Titan V is a true leap forward in graphics processing power for a card that will fit in a PC. Where the Titan Xp and Radeon Vega were offering 12 Teraflops and 13 Teraflops, respectively of peak processing power, the Titan V leverages Nvidia’s Volta architecture to hit 110 Teraflops. As Nvidia says, that’s nine times faster than the company’s previous most powerful PC video card, while offering “extreme energy efficiency.”

