Time to Buy the Nvidia Corporation Dip?

Shares in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) have fallen 8% over the last five trading days as speculation rose that the cryptocurrency “arms race” may be ending.

Time to buy the dip?

Analysts now predict a slowdown in sales to cryptocurrency “miners,” who use fast graphics cards to find decryption keys for things like Bitcoin. This hit NVDA shares hard in the most recent trading week.

The fall was possible because the valuation of Nvidia had become almost as divorced from gravity as Bitcoin itself. The stock is up 85% in the last year, and opened for trade on Dec. 4 at a price to earnings ratio of 49.4, against 15.6 for rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ).

When values are stretched, stocks become like balloons, rising and falling with the wind rather than fundamentals. The question for investors becomes, do the fundamentals of the stock make it worth buying?

Into the Fog

When I last wrote about Nvidia, on Nov. 7, I described those fundamentals as being related to a new buzzword called “fog computing.”

Fog computing is important for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, like self-driving cars, requiring fast chips on both the client and server end of the information transaction. When you tell your Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa device to play Jason Isbell’s If We Were Vampires from your music collection, the device in your home must find out whether you own the song, then access a stream of it, within a few seconds.

Future applications of AI will require even more speed and coordination. That means faster clouds as well as more speed on clients. Nvidia Radeon chips, originally designed for graphics processing on video games, are perfect for this task. Thus, the bullish case states, expect huge orders from cloud providers upgrading to support these applications, and from client device makers delivering them.

Seeking Alternatives in Nvidia

The bull case for Nvidia is clear. What about the bear case?

