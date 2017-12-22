NXT-ID (NXTD) a Sell on Slumping Earnings Growth

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) is a constituent of the 142 company Software GICS industry group, which is part of the 703 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of NXTD is $0.0 billion which falls in the fourth quartile relative to its peers. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 126 among the 142 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 575 among the 703 companies in the sector, and number 3,658 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NXTD is rated as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 10 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NXTD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. NXTD's metric for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give NXT-ID a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NXTD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NXTD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NXTD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.