Obamacare 2018: When Is the Open Enrollment Deadline?

The open enrollment deadline for Obamacare 2018 is coming up soon.

The Affordable Care Act rolled out its enrollment on November 1, 2017 and it’s only a little over a week away from ending. The deadline is on Friday, December 15 of this year, which is the general enrollment date for everyone.

If you’re hoping to get health insurance through Obamacare 2018 but have an extraneous condition or situation that makes it difficult for you to meet the enrollment date, exceptions are made in some cases.

There is an opportunity to enroll in a health insurance plan if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period, which applies to those going through a life event such as getting married, having a baby or losing your current health coverage plan.

Additionally, plans that are offered to you through your job may have a different open enrollment period, so make sure to check with your employer to see when this date is.

You can also apply and enroll in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) through Obamacare any time during the year. If you have a public health insurance program like Medicare or Medicaid, this doesn’t apply to you.

But if you don’t and you’re seeking private individual health insurance plans through Obamacare’s marketplace, go to Healthcare.gov.