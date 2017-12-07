Omnicell (OMCL) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) is a $2.0 billion in market value component of the Health Care Technology GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for OMCL puts it 5 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. OMCL is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 75 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 462 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

OMCL is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

OMCL has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

OMCL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. OMCL's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Omnicell places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view OMCL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, OMCL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.