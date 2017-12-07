Oracle (ORCL) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector, and a member of the 142 company Software GICS industry group within this sector. ORCL has a market value of $206.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for ORCL by Portfolio Grader places it 65 among the 142 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 297 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 1,457 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ORCL is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. ORCL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORCL has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ORCL's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Oracle a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ORCL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ORCL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

