Oracle (ORCL) Upgraded to Buy on Solid Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) a Buy. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. ORCL has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Software, and in the top decile of sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $206.9 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORCL has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ORCL's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Oracle's fundamental scores give ORCL a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ORCL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of ORCL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.