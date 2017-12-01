Orange SA (ORAN) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

Currently, Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ORAN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is a member of the 44 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of ORAN is $45.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORAN puts it 13 among the 44 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Orange SA a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ORAN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ORAN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of ORAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.