Orange SA (ORAN) a Buy on Robust Quant Score

Currently, Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has a Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ORAN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $45.0 billion market value, ORAN ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 8 among the 44 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 14 among the 65 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector, and number 747 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORAN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Orange SA places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ORAN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ORAN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.