Outstanding Analytics for Earnings Momentum Make Baxter International (BAX) a Strong Buy

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) is a $35.7 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. BAX is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 18 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 125 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BAX as a Strong Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BAX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BAX has realized well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BAX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BAX's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Baxter International a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BAX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BAX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.