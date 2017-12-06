Outstanding Analytics for Sales Growth Make Caterpillar (CAT) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) is derived using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CAT has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

CAT is a $84.2 billion in market value component of the Machinery GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 119 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. CAT is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 1 among the 554 companies in the sector of its Industrials sector and 4 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Machinery industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Caterpillar has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

CAT's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. CAT's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Caterpillar's fundamental scores give CAT a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CAT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of CAT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.