Outstanding Analytics for Sales Growth Make Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has been derived by using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 9 months.

With a $51.1 billion market value, MU ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 11 among the 112 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 77 among the 701 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 290 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Micron Technology has earned above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MU's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Micron Technology places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of MU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.