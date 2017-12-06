Outstanding Earnings Growth Keeps Equinix (EQIX) a Strong Buy

With a $36.7 billion market value, Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 17 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 24 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 411 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EQIX has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. EQIX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Equinix has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

EQIX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Equinix a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure EQIX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, EQIX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.