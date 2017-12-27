Outstanding Earnings Growth Keeps Nvidia (NVDA) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. NVDA has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

The company is one of the 701 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector and is a member of the 112 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. NVDA's market value is $118.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 16 among the 112 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nvidia has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. NVDA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Nvidia's fundamental scores give NVDA a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NVDA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NVDA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of NVDA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.