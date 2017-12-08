Outstanding Earnings Visibility Makes Monsanto Company (MON) a Strong Buy

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is a $52.3 billion in market value constituent of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 96 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. MON is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 10 among the 266 companies in the sector and number 244 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

MON has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The Materials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MON has received well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MON's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. MON's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Monsanto Company places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MON's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MON's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MON currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.