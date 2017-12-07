Outstanding Measures for Earnings Momentum Keep Bio Rad Laboratories (BIO) a Strong Buy

Currently, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO) has a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. BIO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

BIO is a member of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. BIO's market value is $8.0 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 31 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BIO has achieved well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bio Rad Laboratories a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BIO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of BIO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.