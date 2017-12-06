Outstanding Quant Score Keeps Boeing Company (BA) a Strong Buy

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Aerospace & Defense, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Industrials, with a market value of $162.1 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, BA is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 32 among the 554 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BA puts it 6 among the 54 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile and number 354 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BA is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 29 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Boeing Company has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

BA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BA's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Boeing Company's fundamental scores give BA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges BA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

