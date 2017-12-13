P G & E (PCG) a Hold on Poor Earnings Momentum

Currently, P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) has a Hold using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PCG has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

PCG is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector and is a constituent of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PCG is $27.5 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 35 among the 39 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

P G & E has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. PCG's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give P G & E a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PCG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of PCG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.