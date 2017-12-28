Pareteum (TEUM) a Hold on Uninspiring Quant Score

Pareteum Corp (NYSE:TEUM) is ranked as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

TEUM is a constituent of the 43 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 64 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TEUM has a market value of $0.0 billion which is in the fourth quartile relative to its peers The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEUM puts it 23 among the 43 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Pareteum has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TEUM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. TEUM's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly better than its industry group average. Pareteum's fundamental scores give TEUM a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TEUM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEUM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of TEUM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.