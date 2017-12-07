Pearl Harbor Facts 2017: 11 Things to Remember About the 1941 Attack

We are remembering Pearl Harbor facts today in honor of those who died in the attack on the island in 1941.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few Pearl Harbor facts to remember.

It was a surprise attack made by the Japanese as a preventive measure to keep the U.S. Pacific Fleet from getting involved in its plans.

The attack officially started at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian Time.

A total of 2,335 U.S. soldiers were killed in the attack and an additional 1,143 were wounded.

The attack on Pearl Harbor also resulted in the death of 68 civilians and 35 civilians getting inured.

Japan didn’t give an official Declaration of War to the U.S. until after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Historical documents show that there was debate among the Japanese government about informing the U.S. about its intentions to declare war, with those against winning.

The attack on Pearl Harbor took place in two waves and there was talk of a third wave that never happened due to various concerns.

The events at Pearl Harbor in 1941 were what caused the U.S. to officially become involved in World War II.

Following the attack on Pearl harbor, a damaged Japanese plane landed on the island of Niihau and the pilot’s maps and documents were taken by a local Hawaiian.

The pilot of the aircraft enlisted the help of three Japanese-Americans to retrieve the information from the Hawaiian.

The willingness of the three Japanese-Americans to help the pilot caused further distrust between immigrants from Japan and other Americans.

You can follow this link to learn more Pearl harbor facts.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.