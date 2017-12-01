Pfizer (PFE) Ranking Raised to Buy on Improving Earnings Momentum

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is classified as a constituent of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. PFE's market value is $211.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for PFE by Portfolio Grader places it 42 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 223 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,360 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PFE has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Pfizer has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. PFE's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PFE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PFE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.