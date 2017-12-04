Philip Morris International (PM) a Buy on Robust Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PM has had from Portfolio Grader for 9 months.

With a $161.1 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Tobacco, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Staples, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, PM is currently ranked number 3 among the 8 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 174 companies in the sector of its Consumer Staples sector, and number 1,041 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PM has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PM's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Philip Morris International a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views PM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of PM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.