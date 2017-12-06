Pizza Hut Beer Delivery to Kick Off in Phoenix

Pizza Hut is now delivering beer to customers in Phoenix, Ariz.

Source: Shutterstock

The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) beer delivery tests started yesterday. It allow customers to order a six-pack of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR)’s (NYSE: BUD ) Budweiser, Bud Light, Shocktop or a craft beer from a local brewery.

The reason that Phoenix was chosen as the test area for beer delivery is that there are already Pizza Hut restaurants in the city that serve alcohol. Pizza Hut also notes that its drivers will be checking the IDs of its customers to assure that they are over the age of 21 when delivering beer.

Pizza Hut will be using a special case for the beer that will keep it cold during the delivery. It also plans to start testing wine delivery next month. The company says that it plans to expand the program and custom tailor it to each area it becomes available in, reports CNBC.

Customers that are looking to add beer to their Pizza Hut order will pay $10.99. This is the price for all of the different options available. The reason that wine isn’t available yet is because the company doesn’t know how it wants to list it. It could include single servings or a whole bottle when that test starts.

Pizza Hut also says that it will be strict with its drivers that are delivering beer and wine to customers. Only drivers that are 21 year of age or older will be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages, CNNMoney notes.

YUM stock was up slightly as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.