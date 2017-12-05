Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Stock Is a Buy into Earnings

Entertainment and dining company Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY ) is in rally mode a day before the company releases third quarter numbers, so PLAY stock is heating up. Are investors pricing in a beat? Maybe a little bit.

But the rally has more to do with tax reform. Now that the U.S. Senate has passed a sweeping tax-reform bill, investors are starting to get excited about the prospects of the corporate tax rate getting cut from 35% to 20%.

Some stocks will benefit immensely from this reduction. PLAY is one of them. PLAY’s effective tax rate this year is expected to be about 35%. Consequently, the stock is up more than 3% in early Monday trade. Is this a rally worth buying before earnings?

I think so. Not because I think the third quarter numbers will be that good (hurricane and low NFL viewership headwinds should largely offset upbeat mall traffic tailwinds, and I’m expecting in-line numbers).

Rather, I think PLAY is materially undervalued in the long-term, especially if the corporate tax rate does come down. Earnings will draw attention to this big growth, big tax rate company, and I think there will be a lot of buying this week.

Long Term Outlook on PLAY Stock Is Favorable

The stock’s longterm outlook is quite favorable for three major reasons:

The company finds itself on the winning side of a secular shift in mall retail dynamics. Huge unit expansion potential ensures strong revenue growth into the foreseeable future. It currently is undervalued considering robust earnings growth potential.

The first reason is really the heart of the bull thesis on PLAY. The company’s unique entertainment-and-dining offering leverages it to capitalize on rapidly changing brick-and-mortar retail dynamics. How? Malls are getting empty because everyone is shopping online.

This e-commerce trend is forcing malls to re-invent themselves. Malls are transforming from pure shopping destinations (which can be replicated online) into all-in-one experience destinations that include shopping alongside dining and entertainment (all of which cannot be replicated online).

Obviously, this process includes kicking out retailers and putting in businesses with differentiated, brick-and-mortar experiences.

PLAY is at the heart of this change. It is a restaurant-amusement cross-experience that cannot be replicated online. As malls redevelop to adapt to an omni-channel retail world, PLAY stores will start appearing in malls everywhere.

