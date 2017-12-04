Poor Earnings Growth Drop Time Warner (TWX) to Sell

Currently, Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 92 company Media GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. TWX's market value is $71.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TWX puts it 53 among the 92 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores TWX has realized are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TWX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TWX's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Time Warner places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures TWX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TWX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TWX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

