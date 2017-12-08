Poor Earnings Growth Limits Upgrade of Enbridge (ENB) Shares

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a member of the 289 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. ENB has a market value of $63.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for ENB by Portfolio Grader places it 201 among the 289 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 230 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 3,586 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ENB as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing system this stock analysis tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores ENB has achieved are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. ENB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Enbridge's fundamental scores give ENB a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ENB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ENB currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

